Hitachi’s True Stories | Simple Lessons in Emotional Video Storytelling

Hats off to Hitachi and their team of filmmakers.

Part of Hitachi’s campaign consists of seven on-line videos. These seven mini-documentaries feature “real” people sharing their stories of how Hitachi’s products have positively affected their lives. Each film is less than five minutes; perfect for web viewing.

Because they used the simplest code in corporate filmmaking.

“So what’s the big deal, then?”

It’s this. I find it refreshing to see how a large company can capture personal stories about their products and services in a way that matters to me; and I’m not even a consumer. But I might be one day.

These stories “stick.”

I get how Hitachi helps people. I get how their products dramatically improve our lives. I get Hitachi’s commitment to making a difference in the world. I remember seeing these videos when they were launched two years ago. The stories stuck with me over time and I haven’t forgotten about them.

But these kinds of videos look expensive.

It’s not (so much) about the money. And it’s not about the hi-definition format.