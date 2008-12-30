Microsoft’s Metered PC Idea Is Not Greedy. In Fact, It’s Almost Brilliant

Microsoft’s [ MSFT ] new “metered PC” concept has the nerd world united in a chorus of outrage. Despite all the yelling, the pay-as-you-go model might be one of the best ideas Redmond has had in years.

As we reported this morning, the Windows-maker has applied for a patent application that describes a PC rental scenario that works on a pro-rata basis. A consumer buys a computer for a discounted price, with an embedded piece of software that measures usage (things like processor load, disk space, and time spent on certain software.) The customer is billed by that usage, with low-intensity activities like email and Web browsing costing cheaper than time spent gaming or editing HD video. Microsoft says the upshot for consumers is a cheaper initial outlay for the machine.

Computerworld calls it a “scheme.” The Register calls the idea a “shameless” way of “saddling PC users with a machine whose components can only be used if you fork over more cash.” InternetNews likens the concept to “those cheesy rent-to-own ads” that swindle the naive. Whoa. Cool it, guys.

Read the rest of the patent application, and you see that yes, Microsoft would stand to gain some serious revenue from a model like this. But consumers could also stand to save substantial cash, too.

Right now, the average PC user needs to replace his or her machine, say, every 4-6 years just to keep up with the hardware requirements of Windows and its latest software. That usually means a cost of about $1,000 each time. Ouch.

Now look at the pay-per-use model. But first, note that a lot of the products we use work essentially the same way. Cell phones are heavily subsidized by carriers when you buy them, because you’re promising to pay them over the life of a 2-year contract. Even cars work akin to this model; take a lien, and you make payments of a few hundred bucks a month towards the principal, and pay for gas as you go.

These aren’t perfect analogies, of course, but the model is essentially the same: you pay less up front for an expensive gizmo, and the monthly cost is as high or low as you want it to be.