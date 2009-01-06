Seven Innovations From The MacWorld Keynote

Apple announced an impressive number of advances today at MacWorld, everything from facial recognition to advanced drag and drop video editing. But which of these software upgrades are truly innovative and which ones are simply Apple’s ‘improvements’ on what’s already been done?
1. Facial Recognition
Not since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull have animated maps been so… useless? It’s a nifty gimmick to add to your next iMovie travelogue video, sure, but there is no technological breakthrough in these four different 3D maps.
6. Image Stabilization for iMovie
Video stabilization is usually handled by hardware rather than software. By analyzing how your camera is moving during your recording, iMovie 09 will attempt to take the shake out. You can choose to apply stabilization to particular clips, or an entire video. And you can adjust the degree of smoothing with a slider. Although this technology is not new, Apple’s implementation looks like it could finally take the motion sickness out of your home movie viewing experience. But it’s the sort of software that had better work perfectly in every situation if it’s going to work at all.
In the end, there are only three genuine innovations here. But plenty of breakthrough technologies have been hobbled by imperfect user interfaces. And Apple, as usual, understands that sometimes execution can be just as valuable as ingenuity.