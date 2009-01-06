Seven Innovations From The MacWorld Keynote

1. Facial Recognition

Consumer grade facial recognition is already available in point-and-shoot cameras, such as the Canon PowerShot SD900. But Faces, the update in iPhoto that puts a box around the face of the person in your photos, is rather novel. This 2D algorithmic facial detection is far less complex than the 3D nodal point mapping (which you see mostly in sci-fi movies because it hasn’t worked very well in the real world). But it’s unusual to see this application in consumer photo organizing software at all, and it does give you a shortcut for organizing your photos. The biggest hurdle to making any photo album useful is your own ability to organize everything inside. Once you’ve tagged a person’s face the first time, iPhoto takes over and applies that name to any photo in which the same face appears. It’s not exactly a ‘killer app,’ but it will make you far more likely to tag and organize your photos.

2. Geotagging

Lots of digital cameras, and even the iPhone, now include location data with photos. And album services such as flickr and Beeloop can already display that data using Google Maps — which is exactly what Apple’s Places will use for its geotagging feature in iPhoto. The only real breakthrough here is in iPhoto’s simplified presentation, which “convert GPS location tags to common, user-friendly names.” That means 48 51′ 33.14″ N, 2 20′ 2.56″ E becomes Eiffel Tower, Paris, France in your iPhoto album. As with Faces, this automated tagging function makes it far more likely that you will organize all your photos, and therefore makes iPhoto simpler and more useful overall.

3. Facebook Integration

Who isn’t integrating with Facebook’s 140 million status updaters these days? What’s surprising about the fact that Apple is letting you upload photos from iPhoto to Facebook with one click is that they are doing it at all. Apple favors the walled garden approach, preferring to keep you inside their own software universe rather than make it very easy to go anywhere else (ever tried sharing your iCal appointments?).

4. Advanced Drag and Drop System for iMovie

The last version of iMovie was widely criticized as a step backward for Apple. Drag-and-drop video editing was my least favorite feature; it lacked any of the fine cutting capabilities that made the previous version of iMovie excel. And I’m betting–hoping!–that the “advance” here is that Apple made drag-and-drop usable. With the addition of audio track editing, an advanced tools menu and precision editing it sounds like iMovie 09 could once again rival professional software packages as it has in the past.

5. Animated Travel Maps for iMovie

