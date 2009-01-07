Where is the Managing in Risk Management?

In Sunday’s NY Times Magazine, Joe Nocera wrote about Value at Risk (VaR) and the role it might have played in the current financial crisis. Was that tool an aid to dealing with the situations facing its users or did it contribute to their problems? How should we understand its impact? Several important questions are raised by the Nocera interviews. How should responsibility be apportioned between human behavior and measures like VaR? What do measures like VaR mean? And, what dangers must be addressed in the design of such measures?

Many of those Nocera spoke with saw the problem as rooted in human behavior, rather than financial measures or tools. Consider this assertion made by Greg Berman, one of the founding partners of RiskMetrics. “But I do think that this was much more a failure of management than of risk management.” What does Mr. Berman take the “management” part of “risk management” to mean? We get a clue as we read on. “I think that blaming models for this would be very unfortunate because you are placing blame on a mathematical equation. You can’t blame math.” He seems to think of risk management as the application of mathematical tools to assessing risk, rather than the actual activity of managing it. But of course you can blame math, just as you can blame the design of a clock that does not show the proper time or an automobile that performs poorly. Financial instruments, including VaR, are designs. They are human artifacts intended to serve a purpose. If you need convincing that mathematics is, like clocks and automobiles, the product of human design, I recommend George Lackoff and Rafael Nunez’s Where Mathematics Comes From: How the Embodied Mind Brings Mathematics into Being. Others subscribed to similar dichotomies between models (or specifically VaR) and the people who use them. In speaking about the failure of Long Term Capital Management, Nocera noted “…firms took to rationalizing away the fall of L.T.C.M.; they viewed it as a human failure rather than a failure of risk modeling.” This is a common strategy for diverting blame. Rather than question the design of the instrument or system its advocates assert “the user is at fault.” But part of the activity of designing something involves insuring that it is not likely to be widely misused. Power tools have safety guards. Assumptions play a critical role in thinking about models and many of those using VaR overlooked them. “Indeed, so sure were the firm’s partners that the market would revert to “normal”—which is what their model insisted would happen— that they continued to take on exposures that would destroy the firm as the crisis worsened.” Pay particular attention to that phrase between the hyphens “what their model insisted would happen.” This suggests that a return to normal was considered an output from the model. But the model did not say that things would return to normal; rather it assumed that they do. An important, indeed the defining, characteristic of VaR is that it is a scaler; that is, a single measure, a number. As the article points out it is a number that got a lot of legitimacy by being marketed, standardized, and regulated. It came to have “meaning.”

