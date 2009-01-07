Surfing the Web with Voice

An Indian startup named TringMe announced a new platform this week that it says will allow developers to easily write voice-enabled apps and widgets for the Web. But to date, voice-over-IP is a technological underachiever. Could easier development change all that?

Computer-centric VOIP should have rightfully made telephone communication obsolete by now. But it’s never really caught on in mainstream America; though Skype is popular overseas, it is less so in the US. Maybe it’s because the antics of big players like Vonage have soured consumers to the idea of IP calling. Or perhaps it’s because people just don’t realize talking through their PC is an option. Then again, perhaps we are simply uncomfortable talking at our monitors.

Making VOIP more obscure is the fact that most of us — myself included — can’t even imagine the possibilities behind it; how many of us knew the power of the smartphone before the iPhone’s app store came to show us? Easy telephony apps and widgets could mean voice-powered browsing, easier handicapped accessibility, or clicking “call” instead of “reply” on your webmail account. It could mean entering a tech support site and leaving a voicemail there instead of entering a written ticket.

And maybe it’s about time. Away from our desks, voice interaction exists all around us. Most mobile phones can do voice activated dialing these days, and RIM’s [RIMM] BlackBerrys can even do dictated emailing. RCA [VOXX] makes a voice-powered universal remote for your entertainment system. Car-maker Ford’s [F] in-dash Sync system can both play songs, and place Bluetooth calls via voice. Do we simply need a simpler platform to make the Web voice friendly, as TringMe would have us believe? Do we even want to navigate and explore the Web by speaking to our computers?

TringMe’s platform is called VoicePHP. Regular ol’ PHP is an existing Web language used to write the front end of dynamic application-rich websites like Facebook and Digg. TringMe says its VoicePHP isn’t an extension or add-on that requires any new knowledge, as would learning the APIs for other telephony Web apps like Gizmo5. PHP is the same ubiquitous language developers use now, except the inputs and outputs simply use speech instead of text on a screen. To see how it works, click here.

Since so many developers already write in PHP, it means they can easily create voice applications for their websites that can both take speech commands and talk back to users. It should make Internet calling to phones easier, too, democratizing some of the functions that took sites like GrandCentral a long time to pioneer.

What’s been the hold up? In the past, developers who wanted to make Web voice apps needed to use something called VoiceXML, a voice-tailored version of XML, or “extensible markup language.” But XML was meant to store and present data, not create applications, so it requires lots of new learning, workarounds, and hacks. PHP, by contrast, is a real programming language with real app-building power.