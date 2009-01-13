Sex and Electronics Part 1: Women and Smart Design

For me, the lingering memory of CES 2009 is not just a new appreciation for the vastness of the consumer electronics technology universe, but its crushing virility. I’ve never been in an environment that was so overwhelmingly male that didn’t involve the U.S. Military.

There were a few cool products that spoke to me this year: Sony’s eBook with the built-in nightlight, the handbag and travel-friendly Netbooks that were everywhere, a Prada Bluetooth cellphone/watch by LG that lets you monitor calls during a meeting without being rude and checking your mobile, and a mini TV (also from Sony) that – when the price comes down – will look pretty snazzy on my kitchen counter. But the vast array of offerings were so much sound, RAM and tech specs that I felt like I had landed on an alien planet. Guys, imagine yourself at a 2M square foot Sephora, and you’ll feel my pain.

Which brings us to today’s problem: why is it that manufacturers still can’t seem to crack the code on designing consumer electronics for women?

That was the topic that two designers from Smart Design’s Femme Den, Erica Eden and Agnete Egna, tackled at a panel I moderated at CES. Smart Design is responsible for OXO Good Grip Kitchen Tools, Flip Mino handheld camcorders and HP’s 375 Photosmart portable printer. Titled “Design & Gender: Thinking about SEX and ELECTRONICS,” the presentation spelled out just why companies should pay attention to the market.

Here’s one good reason: Women buy 57% of consumer electronics (to the tune of about $80B), but influence 90% of all CE purchases. Yes, fellas. If you really want that cool new 60 inch flat screen, you’ll have to get it by your house’s electronic major domo first.

But here’s a far more dispiriting number: the number of women who said they thought manufacturers had them in mind when developing products: 1%. That’s a number from 2004, but I’d be surprised if today it isn’t more than, say, 5%. And why is this a problem? Aren’t products designed for guys good for the ladies as well? I mean, you don’t need a Y chromosome to work a remote. Or do you?

According to the Femme Den Smarties, Larry Summers was right: women’s brains ARE different from guys’ and, frankly, figuring out how to hook up a router is harder for us. For example, a Yale study tested college students’ ability to set a VCR from written instructions. Some 68% of the men managed to do it on the first try. Only 16% of the women succeeded. This could explain why we’re hopeless when it comes to simple things, like installing a home theater.