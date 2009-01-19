Welcome to the CultureofFuture.com Trend Blog

New World Economy

So much is changing and becoming more interesting and meaningful. This is an evolving era of mass insight, global to local co-creation, collective skillset communities and urges of mass contribution and engagement. Case in point, welcome to the Fast Company global conversation, thank you Fast Company and the many, many conversations going on out there.

2009 News: Posting this week is a GENERATION G Briefing, with TRENDWATCHING.COM. Reinier Evers the inventive Amsterdam entrepreneur and innovator of trendwatching.com has invited us to contribute to his current ‘Generation G: Generosity, not Greed’ posting. Check it out online at www.trendwatching.com, global release today with a US release on Wednesday.

How can we speak of generosity in an era of economic downturn and change? Three main reasons the world is moving into a conscious consumption model:

1. Recent consumer disgust with greed-induced crisis

2. Deep consumer longing for someone who cares about them, about the world

3. Above all and pre-recession, the emergence of a more generous culture, fueled by the online revolution which is about sharing, giving, creating, etc, AND about delivering status and recognition to individuals who actively participate. This is a shift from the old model of status for individuals who consume the most and the best.

OUR NEW WEBSITE has posted today and we offer many FREE downloads including GENERATION G breakdown points of view and stats. Also offered are free inspiration and blog downloads, links to our famed Apple color and design articles.

BLOG OUTLINE: A Year of Travel

This has been a year of travel and shared conversation for CultureofFuture.com: Brazil to Seoul, Copenhagen to Montreal, Sweden to Los Angeles to Chicago and to New York. The conferences are interesting enough to jot down and report, which is my goal for the next few months of the blog. I hope to share nuggets from events as grist for the mill – what we shared, what was shared, and what you think about it.

We will post pictures, and share perspectives through the time honored traditions of meaningful gossip within well-intentioned pseudo journalism (certainly on my part). This is trending provided for your personal and professional knowledge bank. Enjoy freely and best to you in the new year, Jody.