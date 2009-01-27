Footballers in Tights Flog SoBe Water for Super Bowl [video]

What does it take to convince NFL superstars like Patriots All-Pro offensive lineman Matt Light (6 ft. 4inches, 305 pounds), New York Giants’s 274 pound defensive end Justin Tuck, and Baltimore Ravens’s 250 pound tackle Ray Lewis to don tights and execute a pas de trois to the tune of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” during the Super Bowl? In 3-D, yet?

I’m guessing a giant pool of money, and a chance at Super Bowl glory — although not the kind their coaches were hoping for way back in August.

(Above: SoBe’s Super Bowl Commercial “Lizard Lake”)

Light and Tuck were on hand to kibbitz about their whirl as prima ballerinas who deploy their fancy footwork in the service of flogging Pepsi’s SoBe Life Water (for a Super Bowl 43 commercial) at a press conference the beverage maker held in the New York offices of its new agency, TBWA/Chiat Day.

“I want you all to know: I wasn’t drinking” when this was filmed, Light quipped. He also confided that he had learned something important about himself, like how to apply NSDs: nipple suppressing devices, so his little bitty titties didn’t ruin the line of his leotard. “I’m glad I got that off my chest,” he said.

Tuck had his own revelations. “The part where the (SoBe) lizard hit me – we did that shot, like 30 times,” he said. “He was actually hitting me. I wanted to go back and hit people on the football field!”