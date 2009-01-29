recession proof….points

Recently, I was researching an article and found out that CNN and MTV were both launched during the double dip recessions of the early eighties. Also the 1974 recession led to the creation of discount brokerage Charles Schwab. So I bounced this off a colleague Julie Anixter, and she cam up with five other proof points of how advantage can be seized regardless, because or in spite of downward trends, by delivering what people want.

1. President Obama did not want to give up his Blackberry. So the NSA built him one. A very special one. Blackberry could never buy this PR…”Valued conservatively in the tens of millions.”

2. Due to heavy customer demand, Kindle is (still) sold out. Amazon tells us to ORDER KINDLE NOW to reserve your place in line. Meanwhile, 7555 people have invested their time writing reviews.

3. Our friend Mandy Aftel, the leading natural perfumer, had a brisk Holiday season at www.aftelier.com, with her from-botanicals-only fragrances, her one of kind solid perfumes and scented teas.

4. Ted 2010 overflowed. Chris Andersen humbly declares “Registration for membership of TED for the coming year, including the TED2010 conference in Long Beach, has been open for a week and, shockingly, we’re nearly full. Applications received after the weekend will probably have to go on our waitlist.”

5. And in possibly the greatest business news to descend upon the scrapping heap of our recession, Apple posts record results:

“Amid a deepening recession and an intensifying controversy over the health of its chief executive, Apple reported strong first-quarter profits on Wednesday that surprised analysts and handily beat Wall Street’s expectations. The Apple flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York was bustling on Christmas Eve. Apple sold iPods and laptops briskly in the quarter, just as the recession was crushing many other retailers. Apple said robust sales of iPods and laptops buoyed the company amid a terrible holiday shopping season that hurt nearly all other technology and consumer electronics firms.” ( by the way, the IPod was introduced I the middle of the Dot.Com bust of early 2000)