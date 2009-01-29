Help Pick the Next Big Japanese Brand

There’s Toyota and Nissan and Sony and Nintendo. Next, there may be Inaba, Monacca, Satsuma, and Kawaguchi i-mono.Those companies are among the few dozen that recently auditioned for prime time in the West at an exhibit in New York.

The Japan Brand: Unfolding show at the Felissimo Design House was designed to showcase indigenous brands from the 30 distinct regions of Japan. These are contemporary products ranging from furniture to cookware, home accessories to eyewear (including the manufacturer of Sarah Palin’s eyeglasses!) that are largely unavailable in the U.S.

But, if American audiences are enthusiastic, you may soon find them on a store shelf near you. The exhibit debuted in Paris before its swing through New York. Attendees in both cities were asked to vote for their favorites.

Think of it as a sort of Japanese Idol. Tell us which ones you like the best, and we’ll make sure the show’s organizers get your feedback. (Click here to view the photo gallery of products from Japan Brand.)LT