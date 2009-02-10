advertisement
advertisement

The Surface Design Show

We’re tired of the saying “style over substance,” so thank goodness for this expo, where designers from firms including Zaha Hadid Architects and HOK get serious about aesthetics. In line with the eco-trend sweeping conferences, this year’s show will celebrate materials with a sheen of green. Products on display will include earth-friendly Italian porcelain, old industrial resin turned into ceiling panels, and wallpaper with 30% recycled content. — Clay Dillow

Tue, February 10
Be Superficial
Surface Design Show
London

Have an event to share? Email: calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

View all FC Calendar items>>
C

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company