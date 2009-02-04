Why a Bowling Shirt Made Me Love David Kelley

It was a Power Point slide of Ettore Sottsass in a bowling shirt that first made Jim Hackett, CEO of Steelcase, want to get to know David Kelley.

Fifteen years ago, Hackett remembers, the Ideo founder had been summoned to Steelcase’s Grand Rapids boardroom to talk to the company’s executives about why the office furniture giant should be more design-driven. In prior weeks, other designers had trooped through with predictable presentations about metrics and ROI.

Then Kelley showed up and started talking about the intersection of humanity and design. He’s tooling through his presentation, and up pops a slide featuring the renowned Italian designer, the founder of Memphis, in a blue bowling shirt Kelley had given him with “Ettore” embroidered over the pocket. The point? That good design isn’t always about great luxury or something unattainable. It’s about a human connection. Your bowling partner. Your favorite mug. A great umbrella for a stormy day.

“I totally fell in love with the guy,” Hackett says.

Hackett is now CEO of Steelcase and, technically, Kelley’s boss. Ideo is privately held by Steelcase and Ideo’s leadership team, although the Palo Alto design firm is currently in the process of buying back its share. But Hackett and Kelley’s relationship transcends the ordinary hierarchical folderol. There is, for example, the matter of the worm hole.

Kelley has a screen in his office that links to Hackett’s; Hackett has one that links to Kelley’s. But for the occasional confidential meeting or phone call, the line between them is open 24/7. So, while Kelley is in California and Hackett is in Michigan, the two are virtually working side-by-side, every day.

We talked to Hackett about what Kelley has taught him–from the importance of prototyping to how to fight cancer with butcher paper.