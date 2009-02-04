Ideo’s David Kelley wins Edison Award for Innovation

On April 1, Ideo founder David Kelley will be awarded the Edison Achievement Award by the Thomas Edison Papers at Rutgers University for his “pioneering contributions to the design of breakthrough products, services, and experiences for consumers, as well as his development of an innovative culture that has broad impact.”

Past recipients of the award include Ted Turner, Robert Woodruff of Coca-Cola, Martha Stewart, Nolan Archibald of Black & Decker, J. Williard Marriott, Jr. of Mariott International, Frank Perdue, Herb Baum of Campbell Soup Company, and Paul Kahn of At&T, among others.

“David’s leadership in the education of multiple generations of thinkers stands as a testment to his extraordinary vision for our nation’s future,” says Sarah Miller Caldicott, great grandniece of Thomas Edison, and chairperson of the award’s steering committee.

Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellman, president of product development at Genentech, will also receive the prize. She’s being honored for her groundbreaking work in transforming cancer drug development and cancer treatment options.LT