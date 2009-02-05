Why Your Future Clothes Will be Stuffed with Electronics

Reading about the Zegna Freeway jacket–it’s got high-visibility LEDs in the back of the collar for improving “safety in urban outdoor travel situations”–made me realize how close the future of clothing may be. Wearable electronics will soon be a normal part of our lives.

Zegna unashamedly aims the Freeway at the high-end market, since the garment costs $845. But for that price you get those glowing collar lights that last for 25 hours on high-brightness or 250 hours on low, fed by a rechargeable Li-ion battery pack that can also double as a cellphone emergency power source.

The jacket is just one of a clutch of wearable electronic devices that are already on the market. For the main, the available clothing is mainly sportswear, and is mainly targeted at users who want to control their cellphones or iPods without taking them out of a pocket. That’s what Rome’s Snowboard jackets are designed for: They’ve got a joystick built into the wrist flaps for controlling an iPod for music on the slopes without opening the jacket and letting the cold air in.

There’s also the set of T-shirts with dynamic illumination–like the Wi-Fi T-shirt which shows the strength of a Wi-Fi signal near the wearer, or the T-equalizer “fun” T-shirt which reacts to external noise and displays a graphic equalizer on the T-shirt front–perfect for music festivals.

But wearable electronic gadgets already on the market aren’t exclusively for fun or entertainment purposes: There’s a large number of solar-powered bags and laptop cases on sale, stuffed with photovoltaic cells and ready to supply cellphones, MP3 players or laptops with eco-friendly on-the-go charging.

And in addition to these, there’s the growing hobby of DIY wearable electronics. One of this movement’s most visible proponents is MIT’s Leah Buechley, who works with conductive threads, modified Arduino DIY-programmable controller units and combines them with clothing. Her cycle jacket, for example, uses her own Lilypad Arduino setup along with conductive wiring and wrist-mounted switches to operate a high visibility LED turn sign on the back of the jacket: It’s designed to improve a cyclist’s safety.

And Leah’s work points to how the future of wearable electronics will be–really smart clothing. The iPod-control jackets and solar-powered handbags are all very neat, but they’re not very smart–they augment convenience rather than adding to your lifestyle.