Does the DVR Apple Television Rumor Make Sense?

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster has gone all out in forecasting that Apple will enter the digital video recording net-connected television market by 2011. It’s a bold assertion, with research behind the claims, and it seems to make sense–or does it?

Munster’s main idea is that Apple lacks a device that will make the company a permanent fixture in the core of future “digital homes.” With this in mind, he sees an evolution of the existing Apple TV with a yet-more powerful iTunes as the perfect device to fill that capability gap.

That would certainly represent a fabulous piece of convergence: The Apple TV already connects over HDMI to HDTVs, and streams video, music and photos to the screen from its own drive, or wirelessly over Wi-Fi. Apple already makes large screen monitors, and although they’re at much higher resolution than needed for television, the company has inked a 5-year deal with LG to provide LCD screens worth $500 million, and that could easily expand to television-resolution displays. Marrying those two pieces of technology into a single unit would create a very interesting home-theater PC: Let’s call it the Apple Television

But Munster also suggests that the device would go all the way to being a net-connected DVR too: He points at patents that Apple filed over the previous years that reference an updated Apple TV with recording capability. The only hardware the current device lacks to enable this is a TV-in system, or possibly a satellite-in cablecard-like system.

The analysis also agrees that while the TV market is “a bad business,” with unit prices falling steeply over the previous years, and TV-makers struggling to make profits (with rumors that Pioneer is leaving the TV game,) that only holds true for “dumb TV” designs. If Apple performed one of its characteristic “rules of the game”-changing maneuvers, then a fully-connected “smart” Apple Television may have a shot at capturing the high end of the market, in exactly the way the iPhone did for cellphones.

Munster also points to the ability of both the iPhone and iPod Touch to act as remote controls for iTunes, and he highlights the fact that iTunes has a huge install user base and holds the number one music retailer spot in the U.S. Extending iTunes functionality into recording incoming video signals seems like a natural progression.

So, his thinking is compelling. But it only slightly makes sense: Apple maintains the TV is a “hobby” project, and hasn’t tweaked the hardware of the device in a long while. This would lend credence to Munster’s claims of Apple Television being the next upgrade, or it may simply be a hint that the next update will be along the lines of the “unibody” aluminum styling that much of the rest of Apple’s hardware now features. Or it may simply be a symptom of the “hobby” status of the device in Apple’s management thinking.