Like-it Recycle Dust Station, STAR WARS: The Force Trainer

Last month, the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) mounted a sizable exhibition of Japanese manufacturers at the New York International Gift Fair . One of the participants was the Yoshikawakuni Plastics Company which displayed its like-it line of home storage solutions.

One of the products we’ve been able to gather further information on is the Recycle Dust Station (pictured). A compact, multi-tiered solution for home recycling, the station is perfect for urban dwellers short on space but high on eco-consciousness.

Read more at Cool Hunting.

The Force Trainer is the most compelling in a new line of STAR WARS Science toys by the well known educational toy company Uncle Milton.

To use The Force Trainer (recommended for ages 8+) you put on a headset that features dry EEG sensors and technology developed by NeuroSky; the sensors read your brainwaves, and the brainwaves are then translated to the fan in the column of the toy—the better your concentration, the more you are able to control the fan and the ball rises or falls. The Force Trainer has 15 training levels, and Yoda serves as your Jedi Master, helping you along the way with training tips and sound effects.

Read more at Cool Hunting.CK