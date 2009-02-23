Biodiesel an Energetic Business in Britain

In Britain, small mom-and-pop shops are thriving by selling filtered used cooking oil as biodiesel for cars. They can sell the fuel at a discount to regular diesel because they get the grease free from fish-and-chips shops and other establishments. Besides cutting CO2 emissions, the business performs an important recycling service. Restaurant owners are legally banned from discarding their used oil in landfills; it also causes terrible clogging problems in drains, and is no longer allowed to be used in animal feed because of concerns about mad cow disease.