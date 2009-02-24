advertisement
A Zoo Design a Polar Bear Could Love

vue-aerienne_sq

A French architecture firm, Beckmann-N’Thépé, has just won a competition to redesign the Helsinki Zoo. Their  design looks a bit like a glacier, which is wholly fitting, since the new zoo would host a bevy of polar bears—which were last housed at the Helsinki Zoo 30 years ago. It’s still unclear if the zoo will get built, so cross your fingers.

vue_ourspolaire03_sq
zoohelsinki-interieur_sq-1

