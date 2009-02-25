advertisement
A Stunning Light Installation

Few installations are as big and eye-popping as Multiverse by artist Leo Villareal. It was installed at the  National Gallery in Washington, D.C. last fall. Check out this video of the work:

Four years in the making, it’s on view through November. It comprises 41,000 LED’s, studded all along the 200-foot corridor. Here’s Villareal describing how he started working with lights, and how he does it:

