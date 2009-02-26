Zoom, Zoom, Zoom; Photoshoplifting; Dead Planet?



VERY SHORT LIST

Zoom, zoom, zoom

COLLECTION

Masterpieces of the Prado Museum

Last month, the Prado became the first museum to open its collection to Google’s mapping technology, allowing you to take a virtual trip to Madrid and see super-mega-resolution views of 14 masterpieces.

The paintings include Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights, Rubens’s Three Graces, Fra Angelico’s Annunciation, and El Greco’s Nobleman with his Hand on his Chest, and you can zoom in so closely, it’s like putting your nose right up to the canvas (without angering security guards). Other museums, take note: It’s time to Google yourselves.



VSL:WEB

Photoshoplifting

APPLICATION

Sumo Paint

Sumo Paint is an online image editor that opens in your browser and does most of the things you’d want from Photoshop – free.