79th Geneva International Motor Show

With worldwide auto sales stuck in reverse, theorganizers of the 79th International Motor Show are wondering whetherthe next big thing might in fact come from a small company. This year,they’ll devote an entire exhibition hall to electric and alternativepower. The “Green Pavilion” isn’t just for major automakers — it alsopromises “an equal opportunity” for “startup specialists” to showcasetheir earth-loving technologies. In rosier times, we might hail that asa daring and surprisingly broad-minded move. These days, you can justfile it under “whatever works.” — Brendan J. Collins

Thu, March 05
Drive
79th Geneva International Motor Show
Geneva

