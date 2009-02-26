Morgan’s New Hotel Site: Are you Cool Enough to Book a Room?

There’s a serious problem with Morgans Hotels’ new Web site, which launches today. It’s such an engaging experience, you may forget to book a room.

Morgans Hotel Group was the crew that originally launched the boutique hotel phenomenon, which subsequently spawned a flock of knock-offs. Now CMO Scott Williams is challenging his competitors to up the ante on hotel Web sites as well: “Our focus is 100% on building and maintaining brands, and branded experiences, that others want to copy,” he said.”If vibe can be copied…this site’s up for counterfeiting”

Creating a cutting edge aesthetic has always been the driving forcebehind the group, which counts on design and a sexy vibe to lure itstarget audience. Don’t come to a Morgans Hotel if you want a nicelittle Mr. Coffee pot in your room or a big desk where you can poreover your spreadsheets. But if you revele in the scene, want to sipexotic cocktails by a see-and-be-seen pool (no maillots, please!), and are willing to pay a premium for design elements that are often more visual than functional, this is your place. Designed to capture the Morgans vibe, the site is packed with video clips of designers talking about the ideas behind their creations, lists of cool things to do in the city in which you’re staying, and luscious photography of the rooms and hotel, all set to scene-appropriate music. Happily, it’s also pretty Flash-free.

We tested the site in beta. Here’s what we liked the most:

Designer videos. Hear Wanders talk about how Sleeping Beauty inspired his design for the Mondrian Miami Beach, and Benjamin Noriega Ortiz (above) discuss the role of Alice in Wonderland in the Mondrian L.A. (What’s next in the recession? The Little Match Girl Takes Manhattan?) Be sure to click on Noriega Ortiz’s discussion of how Hollywood’s intrinsic vanity shaped his design. It will explain all those mirrors.

Room selector: Pick your city, click on the hotel, and a list of available rooms for the desired date appears, each with a description of the room’s amenities, and photos of what it looks like. Plus, there’s a short list of cool things going on during the time you’ll be in town.