See What Arik Levy’s Voice Looks Like

All-star graphic designer Rick Valicenti, the founder of Thirst , gave a mesmerizing preview this week of his upcoming collaboration with furniture designer Arik Levy, for the latter’s first solo exhibition.

Valicenti revealed all at Design Indaba, the annual celebration of graphic design, advertising, film, music, fashion design, industrial design, architecture, craft, visual art, new media, publishing, broadcasting and performing arts in Cape Town.

Videos of that project are already available on the Web, and they’re mesmerizing. Valicenti created computer programs to visualize Levy’s voice—to evoke his vibrating chords:

