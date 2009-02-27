Branding Overload in Your (Clock) Face

We’re bombarded with branding. No news there. But how bad is it, really? That’s what design student Tanner Woodford wanted to figure out. During the course of 24 hours, he meticulously recorded all the brands that flitted past his line of vision. He then took his observations one step further, visualizing the results on a clock face. What results is basically a histogram that tabulates the ebb and flow of branding noise, during the course of a day: