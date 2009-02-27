A Dentist’s Office That Makes You Yearn for a Root Canal

What makes Japanese design so inescapably Japanese? Usually people point to the extraordinariy clean minimalism that so many Japanese designers have mastered—from Naoto Fukasawa to SANAA . Less talked about is the Japanese penchant for devoting fanatical attention to even the smallest things—from a ramen spoon with a perfectly fitted spoon holder to a…dentist’s office.

That sort of hyper focus is really what lies behind all exceptional design; it Japan, it’s a cultural more. No wonder then that, per capita, they have better architects than any place in the world. Can you imagine a dentist, in any other country, commmissioning an office as beautiful as this one, by Dai Nagasaka, founder ofMega 71:

[What We Do Is Secret, via Dezain] CK