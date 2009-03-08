“The home-building market is on life support,” says Mike Lucki, head ofErnst & Young’s global-infrastructure services, reaffirming what wealready know. Yet the 30,000 attendees at this four-day event — thereal-estate industry’s premier worldwide gathering — are likely to beupbeat. For one thing, they’ll be in Cannes, so what’s to complain about?Also, starchitects Zaha Hadid and Wolf Prix will supply furtherdistraction, sharing their big thinking on design, urban planning, andthe future of architecture. And just in time for 2009, forecast to havethe lowest hotel-occupancy rates since 1971, there’s a session on”Hotels Go Sexy: Fashion Industry Meets Hotel Industry.” Which isperfect, because hotels not being sexy is the main reason people arestaying home. — Anne C. Lee