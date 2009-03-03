Watch Out Nike Swoosh, Obama’s Got a New Logo!

Forget the Nike Swoosh or the Starbucks Mermaid. Get ready for the ARRA (American Recovery and Reinvestment Act) circle! Master brander President Obama once again proves he gets the importance that design and imagery play in communications. Today he unveiled the newest logo to come out of The White House: a multi-colored emblem that will be stamped on any project funded by the economic stimulus package. The new ARRA stamp–a circle divided into clean quadrants that represent the environment and infrastructure–looks more Sweden than DC (that’s not a socialism joke). Our new President is smart enough to realize that a visual cue like this will not only be a shortcut for the public to track which projects the government is investing in, but will be another tool to help cement Obama’s legacy in the annals of history. DS
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens