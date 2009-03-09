Fast Cities 2009 Reader Nominations: Des Moines, IA

Nominations for the 2009 Fast Cities of the Year are pouring in. Here’s an entry on behalf of Des Moines, IA: Des Moines is like no other city. Whether you are a guest, a transplant or a home-grown DM dweller, you are welcomed with open arms. Our civic organizations, educational institutions, businesses and personal focus entities are vibrant and opening the doors for Des Moines on every level.
Although reader nominations ended March 5, we’ll continue to post them, and you’ll still be able to vote for your city .