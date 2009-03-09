ZeroWater: The Purest Water Ever?

Serious about reducing plastic bottle waste? ZeroWater promises that its patented 5-stage ion-exchange filter delivers the only filtered water to measure absolute 000 on the TDS meter, while meter readings for tap water average between 75 and 300, conventional filtered water measures between 030-500, and bottle water between 000-350. In fact, the company is so serious about its claims, that with any purchase it includes a free TDS meter so you can test the water yourself.