7 Compact Hotels Big on Style

Hotels around the world are enticing guests by pairing high design with low prices, trimming costs by shrinking square footage and inclusive frills like room service and toiletries. Here are seven examples:

Pod Hotel, NYC

230 E 51st St., New York

Size : 80 square feet/7.4 square meters

Cost of single night stay : $89 (bunk); promotional rate of $69 for March

Why you’d stay there : Free Wi-Fi, iPod docking stations, dimmer controls and an LCD TV make you forget it’s a budget hotel. Rooms smaller than doubles don’t have private baths, but an in-room display shows bathroom availability. The Jane, NYC

113 Jane St., New York

Size : 50 square feet/4.6 square meters

Cost of single night stay : $99 for standard cabins; promotional rate $75

Why you’d stay there : Originally built for sailors and restored just last year, the West Village hotel gives you the sailor experience, down to its communal bathrooms–but with modern luxuries like a DVD player, iPod dock, and free wireless to keep you busy. Cool tidbit: Titanic survivors stayed here post-crash.

easyHotel

14 Lexham Gardens, Kensington, London, and others

Size : 86-96 square feet/8-9 square meters

Cost of single night stay : London rates start at £24.50/$34 USD; Budapest from €15/$19 USD

Why you’d stay there : With 5 central locations to choose from in London (on top of two in Switzerland, one in Hungary, and soon Cyprus), the fast-expanding chain can offer low rates by operating like budget airlines–the earlier you book, the better your rate. The only thing that comes with the room is a towel, but private baths at these prices are already icing on the cake. Yotel

Amsterdam Sciphol; Lounge 2 (top level)

London Gatwick: South Terminal and London Heathrow: Terminal 4

Size : 7 square meters/75 square feet (standard room)

Cost (4-hour minimum, hourly thereafter): Amsterdam – €35/$44 USD for 4 hours, up to €75/$95 USD; London – £25/$30 USD for 4 hours, up to £58/$80 USD

Why you’d stay there : Stay as few hours as you need to freshen up or nap in-transit–it’s many steps up from terminal lounge chairs. These purple pods are reminiscent of Japanese capsule hotels, but include private baths and toiletries like body wash and shampoo.

Qbic Hotel

Strawinskylaan 241, 1077 XX Amsterdam

Size : 194-258 square feet/18-24 square meters

Cost of single night stay : €69/$87 USD

Why you’d stay there : If the handmade Hästens bed isn’t enough to draw you in, how about being able to pick the color of your room (“mellow yellow,” “Red romance,” or “deep purple love”)? Qbic also takes tips from airlines like Ryanair so book early for lowest rates. Tune Hotel

316 Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, and others

Size : 125 square feet/11.6 square meters

Cost of single night stay : starts at RM 9.99/$3 USD

Why you’d stay there : With 5 locations in Malaysia and incredibly low rates–also employing a booking system like that of low-cost air carriers–you’ll be able to overlook the in-your-face branding for otherwise clean, minimalist rooms.

