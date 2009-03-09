iHungry? Ad Agencies Co-opt Their Own Images

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Check out the clever spin Agencies in Action takes on some of the most iconic advertising imagery of our time. Nike’s “Just Do It,” Apple’s iTunes silhouette, and HSBC’s POV campaign (you know the ones usually lining the airport terminal planks) are morphed into social commentary art. Each one tricks the eye, bating the viewer with a familiar brand image, and then swapping out the commercial message with something a bit more vital than sneakers and iPods. The campaign by the new nonprofit hopes to spur ad execs and creatives into social missionaries (it partnered with the NY Coalition Against Hunger). So far Arnold, Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners, and TBWA\Chiat\Day are a few of the agencies that have banded behind the hunger cause. It’s no coincidence TBWA also happens to be the shop behind those famed iPod silhouette ads. However, given how proprietary and controlling Apple is over the LA-based shop, it’s shocking Apple actually let its agency play around with its imagery, even if it’s for a good cause.