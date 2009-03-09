House Designs That Show Off Your Hot Ride

Difficult problems beget ingenious design solutions. Tokyo’s stunning levels of overcrowding pose one of the most severe architectural constraints around–it’s one of the reason that it’s become home to lots of amazing architecture and product design. In that vein, two design firms have solved a problem you might not have even guessed existed, by creating apartment complexes aimed specifically at giving motorcycle fetishists a safe place to park—and show off—their rides.
Here’s one by Nakai Architects:
Here’s another by Love Architecture:
Also worth remembering, for car freaks: A house that shows off your car, by making the garage into a glass box connected to the living room: