To grownearly 10 times in 10 years is impressive, but not entirely unheard of. Startwith a sufficiently low base or launch an acquisition campaign and almostanyone can do it. Indeed, I’ve bumped into several companies that have.

But to drivesuch growth when you are already collecting billions in revenue – and to do itorganically without major acquisitions – is something different, something remarkable.Almost no company has done it. But Nokia has.

I got achance to sit down with Taneli Ruda, one of Nokia’s top strategists. Tanelihelps maintain Nokia’s strategic agenda and leads a team charged with ensuringNokia’s strategic plans align with the company’s overall priorities. He gave apeek into how Nokia has unlocked such breakneck innovation and consistently outmaneuveredthe competition.

Be ahead of the curve

The easyanswer to Nokia’s growth is that the company successfully identified the nextbattleground. There was a time when Nokia made tires, produced rubber, ownedforests, and fabricated paper goods. It had, over its hundred or so years ofevolution, become an unfocused conglomerate.

This unalignedstrategy eventually caught up with the Finnish firm. The company’s financialfoundation weakened severely, and its CEO committed suicide.

Greatinnovations’ blooms are always rooted in deep discontent. And so Nokia’stroubles laid the foundation for real change.