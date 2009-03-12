Dell’s New PCs Shamelessly Borrow Apple Designs

Apple, it seems, has won the PC design war: Dell’s new all-in-one PC is shamelessly iMac-like, right down to its bent-sheet aluminum “foot” that the Studio One 19 stands on. There are extras, of course, like the colored screen surrounds and the option for a touchscreen input system…but the roots of the design are right there for all to see.

In the press release for the machine, Dell’s Senior VP of Consumer Products even notes that “the new Studio One 19 is as nice to look at as it is functional,” and the release also suggests something that Apple’s known for ages: “a single power cord means a much neater computing environment.” The machine even has a side-mounted slot-loading optical drive–though this can be upgraded to include a Blu-ray drive, which is an option Apple hasn’t embraced at all yet.

The machine has optional processors from a Celeron up to a Core 2 Quad-core CPU, nVidia GeForce integrated graphics, a card reader, up to 750GB hard drive and up to 4GB of memory. Plus there’s that optional multi-touch screen, that Dell thinks means it’s ideal for “the optimal experience for moms and their kids as they peruse photos from Spring Break and other family events.” The company aims this PC squarely at your kitchen worktops it seems, although its processor and touch options give it a variable performance spec that may even out-perform the average iMacs–so it’s not all style over substance.

But Dell’s Apple cloning doesn’t stop there. More information has just seeped out about its high-end ultra-thin Adamo laptop range. And it seems that that line of computers is actively being pushed for exactly the same reasons Apple is proud of its MacBooks–particularly the Air. Check out the video: There’s a “classy” skinny notebook PC, that’s precision-machined out of a block of metal, has very minimalist styling and (about time!) a bottom panel that’s smooth and devoid of the hatches, labels, doors and reinforcing structures that fester at the bottom of most notebooks.

Cloning Apple’s designs makes sense: Dell releases a lot of PCs continually, and if it can “borrow” Apple’s cachet for some of its machines, then that might help them sell. After all, Apple computers and the iPhone are everywhere in the media–they’re the new coolly-designed chic devices to own, and the average “family” consumer may be happier with a machine that looks kinda similar, but runs the more familiar Windows OS.

More detailed specs on the Adamo’s electronic guts haven’t surfaced yet, but the Studio One 19 is due out soon in Japan, and across the world later in the Spring for a starting price of $699.