Why Is the FBI Raiding the Office of Obama’s New CIO?

Just the other day I wrote about Obama’s newly appointed CIO, Vivek Kundra , and his love affair with Google, RIM, and Apple. Well, Microsoft may be in luck after all. This morning twelve FBI agents reportedly stormed the Washinton, D.C. CTO’s office, where Kudra left his post last week. According to WTOP , the FBI says it’s part of “an ongoing criminal investigation.” With Obama still trying to fill the federal CTO post–and so much excitement around fresh blood like Kundra pioneering the government’s technology efforts–let’s hope the FBI leaves empty handed. Just this morning, Kundra told an audience of government and tech folks at the FOSE conference that “transparency and open government is going to be a key agenda item of this administration.”

Breaking Update: According to D.C.Wire, Yusuf Acar an information systems security officer in the D.C. government’s office of the chief technologyofficer, as been arrested in a federal bribery sting. Acar worked for Obama’s new CIO, Kundra.

Breaking Update (11:56): According to Washington City Paper a second arrest has been made: Sushil Bansal.

