Happy 20th Birthday, Dilbert!

FC: When Dilbert started 20 years ago, we didn’t have shows like The Office or this appreciation for mundane office life.

Adams: Someone has to prove it works first. Then everyone else dives in after someone shows that the water’s safe. But it didn’t start out as an office comic. It was a general-life comic about a guy who happened to have an office job. People told me they liked the office ones, so I drifted toward it.

Why do you think Dilbert has worked?

People like anything that’s about them. You can’t have Dilbert inventing an antigravity device, because people don’t go around inventing antigravity devices.

But if he’s in a meeting where he wants to slap the guy next to him, well, everybody’s been in that meeting.

The Dilbert economy is pretty sizable, with the Web site and calendars and paraphernalia. Any ideas you’ve rejected?

I’ve rejected Dilbert lighters and ashtrays. I’ve rejected meat-related things — because I’m a vegetarian, it seemed like a bad fit. I’ve rejected Dilbert lingerie. It’s hard to believe someone actually thought that was a good idea.