The Shady Ways Advertisers Track You Online

Wednesday Google [ GOOG ] announced it would begin using behavioral targeting in its online advertisements, renewing discussions about the probity of the practice. There aren’t any laws that dictate what kind of information advertisers can collect as you navigate around the Web, making the targeted ad industry ripe for exploitation. How does behavioral targeting work? What’s being done to make it safer?

“The Web is still the wild wild west,” says Jeff Hirsch, the president and CEO of behavioral targeting platform AudienceScience. His clients include the websites of The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times; and on the advertising side, companies like American Airlines, Nestle, and Sketchers. “There aren’t a lot of standards,” he says. “A lot of parties are doing things that aren’t illegal, but that we’d consider inappropriate.” One example: let’s say you navigate to a site and order something; an unscrupulous site could store the information you enter into text fields, such as a name, address, or query. Does this go on regularly? “Yes, it does,” says Hirsch.

Behavioral targeting works like this: when you browse the site of a publisher that offers free content–like, say, FastCompany.com–that publisher makes money by selling advertising space on its site. The company that serves the advertisements (who we’ll call Ad Company) can put an “cookie” on your computer that notes what kinds of articles you’re reading. (On respectable sites like ours, the conditions of the cookies are clearly spelled out in the site’s privacy policy.)

Once you move on to a new site, your Ad Company-brand cookie stays in your browser with information on which articles you read (let’s say one is about Apple). When you arrive at another site that uses Ad Company for their ads, the new site sees you’ve been reading articles about Apple, and serves you up an ad for iPods.

The benefits should be obvious: advertisers get exposure only to customers who are theoretically interested in their products, so they don’t waste money appealing to people who aren’t going to buy from them anyway. Contrast that specificity with the untargeted ads you see on billboards or bus stops; those ads have to appeal to a mass audience, and there’s no way to tell if they’re working or not. But if you target Apple fanboys directly, you can put together a geekier ad, and you can judge via clickthroughs how well the audience is responding.

“It’s about creating relevancy in advertising,” Hirsch says. “You want to provide customers with ads that are relevant to things that they’re looking for.” Targeted ads, he says, are a win-win-win; advertisers, publishers and customers benefit–at least in theory. Advertisers reach a parsed audience, publishers’ ad space becomes more valuable, and customers get served up ads that are less annoying and more useful. The latter point depends on your personal conception of useful, of course; as an avid cyclist, I am constantly allured by targeted SALE! ads for spendy new bike parts–much in the same way that cigarette signs beckon just-quit smokers.

The crux of the behavioral targeting is finding an equilibrium between privacy and useful information. “Our cookies don’t store information that’s personal,” Hirsch says, explaining that the data these cookies keep can’t be matched to names or locations of users. Still, the potential for abuse by less honest ad platforms has drawn the ire of the Federal Trade Commission, that has demanded that the industry set standards of behavior for itself, or face governmental intervention. That’s something that everyone would do best to avoid, says Hirsch. “Legislation isn’t a good answer because the people that create it aren’t in the industry. That could create a whole host of unintended side effects.”