Who Needs a Femtocell?

During the last presidential election, two major mobile phone carriers parked portable antennas at John McCain’s Arizona ranch, as it was out of range of the nearest tower. If you live in a dead spot, you can get a smaller portable antenna for your home that will do the same thing. But does anyone really need one of these things?

It’s called a femtocell, and it’s a little device the size of a Wi-Fi router that has become something of a media darling: make your own little cell phone network in your home! Easy! Convenient! The future of wireless!

The racket works like this: if you get poor signal at your home, you can buy a femtocell from Verizon or Sprint (an AT&T version may be coming soon) for between $100-$250, plus a monthly fee. You plug the femtocell into your broadband Internet connection, and voila: you get 3G speeds on your cell phones in an area of about 5,000 square feet.

Yes, you have to pay extra because your cell network doesn’t reach your house. “For most of us, we expect coverage to be part of the deal,” says Steve Shaw, executive vice president of corporate marketing at Kineto Wireless. Kineto makes the software that is baked into some brands of femtocell, allowing them to convert cell signals into broadband data. (T-Mobile also uses their software in some of their VoIP applications.)

From the network operator’s perspective, the only decent alternative to selling femtocells is to use Wi-Fi to allow consumers to connect their phones to their home broadband networks directly. This is the approach T-Mobile has taken with some of its BlackBerry models, but other carriers have opted to use femtocells as a sort of band-aid to dead zones, instead of trying to work Wi-Fi calling into all of their devices. “Undoubtedly, the operator is the one that benefits from people using femtocells,” says Shaw. “They have these colossal cell towers that cover as much territory as possible, but there are always going to be nooks and crannies where it doesn’t make sense to build a tower to cover the gap.” Femtocells give subscribers an easy way to solve their frustrations, and the carrier makes a few bucks in the process.

But the question, Shaw says, how many people are really willing to pay for them? “How sucessful can a vendor be with a model like Verizon’s, where the customer has to shell out 250 bucks? Sure, they’ll sell a few. But not millions.”