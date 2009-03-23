Why it Took an Entrepreneur to Make America Flip Over the Flip (And Why it Would have Flopped Inside any Big Company)

Is it at all possible for simplicity to emerge from the twistedprocesses of the corporate mind? I askedmyself this question (again) after reading last week about Cisco’s purchase ofPure Digital, the company behind the fresh and frisky Flip video camera, forover $500 million.

For the uninitiated, the Flip is a deceptively rudimentarygizmo: a small, almost feature-bare camera (no zoom, no fancy framing options,no compensatory lighting mechanics) that lets you shoot, and then instantlymove the video into your computer. Thetransfer is made via a USB port that’s built into the camera.

Once you’ve got the video on your hard drive, the Flip’ssoftware makes it a cinch to upload it to YouTube, or to share in otherways.

The Flip was developed by an entrepreneur and funded by VCs,both of whom latched onto the untapped market for casual video that was beingneglected by the usual-suspect Big Tech technology companies – Sony, Kodak,Panasonic. Their cameras were costly andcomplicated, mis-aligned with the improvisatory spirit of the quick videogeneration.

On one hand, it’s hard to imagine that this opportunity wasmissed by the Big Boys. They could seethe explosion in user-generated video, following as it did a similar crescendoin the taking-and-sharing of digital photos.

And of course, they have great engineers who were certainlycapable of bringing more technology chops to bear than a rag-tag start-up.

Well, that was precisely their problem. Those consumerelectronics giants are historically and reflexively guilty of product gigantism,bent on piling one feature on top of another, rather than peeling them away.