Wi-Fi Robot Fish Sniff Pollution in Spanish Seas

A Blade Runner trope come to life: British engineers BMT Group , in partnership with Essex University, have plans to release a trial school of five robotic carp into the waters off northern Spain. The fully autonomous, five-foot-long, battery-powered “fish” move at a maximum rate of 1 meter per second and transmit information from onboard pollution sensors via Wi-fi.

The biomimicking design is intended to make them more energy-efficient–their otherworldly and gorgeous appearance is a byproduct.

Beijing University has its own remote-controlled robot fish project, designed for underwater archaeology, mapping, aquaculture and fishing. IBM has developed some sensor-linked “autonomous underwater vehicles” too as part of its Great Rivers project.

via Reuters;

via Technovelgy AK