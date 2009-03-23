Ad Doc ‘Art & Copy’: The Real ‘Mad Men’

Truth be told, I could watch an entire film about the legendary art director George Lois (above) while ticking off every curse word uttered by his outrageous pottymouth (it would be an NC-17 rating). And I would be just as fascinated to sit through a feature-length cultural investigation of the ubiquity of Goodby & Silverstein’s Got Milk? knockoffs. Somewhere in between is the documentary Art & Copy, the advertising documentary about the industry’s creative greats and the campaigns that made them. The film will have its New York premiere at IFC on Tuesday, May 5 as part of the One Club’s Creative Week.