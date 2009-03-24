Living and working for years in the Bay Area, I find it pathetic at times to see how many good people latch on to the notion of technology as the great savior to all problems, large or small. While I love technology and surround myself with anything computerized, I also think it’s about time to re-examine some core beliefs related to electronic technology.

Over the past few decades, we’ve gotten accustomed to “Mo’Better Tech” as the only way forward. As a culture, we are conditioned to consume and throw away good, functioning products in favor of the latest “gadget.” (I hate the term “gadget” but that’s a different story). As result, as we move through life, we leave an endless trail of discarded objects around the globe. But apart from the environmental issues surrounding technology disposal, what is the problem with Mo’Better Tech?

First, there is the illusion that “if it’s new, it must be better.” Sure. Then along comes Vista or Adobe Illustrator 9. Need I say more?

And then there are the upgrades. Take my word, if it works, never upgrade! At NewDealDesign, there is one hard and fast rule: “Thou shalt not upgrade a computer.” If you want to see me really lose it, you stop by when one of my designer-geeks innocently tries to “upgrade” a PC by installing the latest software or upgrading the RAM. It never works! I have yet to see a PC recover from these acts of geeky benevolence.

Geeks love to think that if a piece of code works well, a more elaborate one will work even better. They tend to forget that the last version of software they wrote was just fine and until it really makes sense to make a new one, they should refrain from doing too much. Making a bloated piece of technology is not cool; it’s wrong!

Here’s one of my favorite examples: In 1990, I got my first copy of Adobe’s Photoshop, beta version. It was 426 KB heavy and ran on Mac Plus. I remember having to calculate the file size, the OS size and the application size to see if I could do the work. Despite these limitations, it did 90% of what we do today on Photoshop… And if you think I’m just a Luddite, I should note that at the time, I worked in the development team of Scitex, the company that more or less invented everything we know about colored pixels.

The second fallacy of the Mo’Better Tech ideology is the notion that new features create new products. Among true believers, there’s a core belief that every technology should become a product. While there are very few things that Silicon Valley, Japan’s technology giants, Israel’s booming high-tech industry, and rising Chinese global brands have in common, a central one is a total devotion to features and a consistent disregard for everything else.