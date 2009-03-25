Under Pressure; What a Long, Strange Game It Was; Feng Shui Goes Out the Window



VSL:SCIENCE

Under pressure

ARTICLE

“Anti-Aging: A Little Stress May Keep Cells Youthful”

Doctors and scientists have told us that stress causes heart disease, stomach cancer, and other assorted ailments. But according to scientists at Northwestern University, a little stress can actually be good for you.

When cells are exposed to a stressor such as heat, they initiate a biochemical cascade that aims to limit the damage. A key element of this “heat shock” response is the repair of proteins that have been misfolded or injured — a process that extends the life span of the cells and thus the organism. And so, certain forms of stress (calorically restricted diets, a few long days at the office) may be healthy: They’re too mild to cause serious harm but significant enough to trigger the repair mechanism. The secret, then, isn’t avoiding stress entirely — it’s finding ways to make sure the stress isn’t chronic.



VERY SHORT LIST

What a long, strange game it was

CURRENT CINEMA

Harvard Beats Yale 29–29

Yes, the title gives the score away. But Kevin Rafferty’s engrossing documentary Harvard Beats Yale 29–29 (currently playing in select theaters) is still the best sports film we’ve seen in years.