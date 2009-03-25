Mercedes Hybrid F-Cell Roadster Kicks It (Very) Old School

Most next-generation concept cars have futuristic dashboards and electricity consumption monitors, but the Mercedes F-CELL hybrid roadster is a blast from the turn-of-the-century past. The roadster can only reach a turtle-like top speed of 15 MPH with an operating range of 217 miles. But the eMercedesBenz blog notes that the hybrid shines in the design category, blending the style of the original Benz patent motor car with seating and a front section inspired by Formula One racing vehicles. And with a joystick in place of a steering wheel, you can bet that your favorite old-school computer game fanatic will love the roadster.

Mercedes’ hybrid was designed by more than 150 trainees and dual education students at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, with the help of employees in the fields of electronic, coating technology, automotive mechatronics, product design, and more.

The F-CELL hybrid probably won’t make it to the market anytime soon–let’s face it, who besides Jay Leno and some other car geeks would buy it?–but it’s still a fun reminder that environmentally friendly cars don’t have to share the same high-tech looks.

[Via Mercedes-Benz]

Related: 25 Ways to Jump-Start the Auto Business

AS