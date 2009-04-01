advertisement
There’s No Such Thing as Green Clothing. So Here’s How You Make It.

Today, Treehugger points us to an interesting interview with fashion designer Lika Volkova, in which she calls bullshit on a mushrooming business trend: Green clothing. As Volkova points out, making any clothing is inextricably linked to a sprawling, carbon-powered distribution chain; and making more stuff is, after all, the source rather than solution to our problems. So she’s propounding a novel idea: Sell the designs rather than the clothing, and let people make them themselves. Here’s Volkova in her own words:

At her Web site, Volkova sells her designs, SANS designs, for $6-$25. Here’s to hoping the business model is viable enough to earn the highest praise: Copy cats.

[Via Treehugger]

