Day of the Dolphin, Imperfect Harmony, The Iceman Cometh



VERY SHORT LIST

Day of the dolphin

INVENTION

The Lunocet

The Lunocet is a carbon-fiber monofin that’s modeled on a dolphin’s tail. Strap it on, and you’ll find yourself swimming twice as fast as any Olympian.

Invented by a Georgia engineer named Ted Ciamillo, the James Bondish device weighs 2.5 pounds, has a 42-inch wingspan, and propels you through the water at speeds of up to 8 mph. (Michael Phelps hits 4 mph on a good day.) Ciamillo’s hoping that the Marine Corps’s amphibious unit adopts the Lunocet, but civilians can order it now (for $1,500), in one of five eye-popping colors. Put us down for “Orange Ruffian,” please.



VSL:WEB

Imperfect harmony

RECORDING

“Bicycle Built for 2,000”

Aaron Koblin and Daniel Massey paid 2,088 people in 71 countries $0.06 each to listen to a sound clip and record it in their own voice. None of the participants knew what the final recording would be. But Koblin and Massey had picked a no-brainer.