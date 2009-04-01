Magazine Making as Art: The New Visionaire Unveiled

Visionaire is more than a fashion magazine: Concieved as a limited edition “album” of fashion and art, each issue is an art object itself, pushing the boundaries of the book form. New issues cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars; the back issues fetch many times more, if you can wangle a copy from Karl Lagerfeld or Tom Ford or whomever else owns a copy. They’ve just revealed their 55th issue, and they’ve outdone themselves, conceiving the entire thing as a pop-up book and collaborating with art-world luminaries such as Andres Gursky, Sophie Calle, and Cai Guo-Qiang. If you can’t buy one for a cool $750, then at least you can watch this slick video of the issue that they produced:
