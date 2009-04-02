iFive: Verizon Wireless Preps Kindle Killer, Mark Cuban Prevents Layoffs, and Frank Gehry Likes Ike in Today’s Innovation News

While you were sleeping, innovation had too much to drink and bought a bunch of stuff he didn’t need. Here’s today’s innovation news:

1. Can you read me now? Verizon Wireless CEO Lowell McAdam told attendees at the CTIA Wireless 2009 show that “four or five” e-book readers are in the company’s labs, signaling that Kindle-like devices, much like netbooks, are likely to be future offerings from your cell-phone carrier. I’d tell you more about how wireless carriers are going to reinvent their businesses, but I’m about to go into a tunnel. [via PC World‘s Yardena Arar via Techmeme]

2. Uber-Maverick Mark Cuban admirably gripes that “discussion of executive pay never includes whether or not the executive has been good enough to preempt or prevent layoffs.” He revives his idea that to fix CEO compensation–and avoid massive layoffs at profitable companies merely to juice company stock–we need to pay CEOs in cash that’s 100% expensable in the quarter it’s paid. [via Blog Maverick’s Mark Cuban]

3. Startichect Frank Gehry will design the new Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C. Perfect casting, America. I’m thinking something like this, but inspired by golf-club blades in the shape of a sleeping old man. [via Washington Post‘s Jacqueline Trescott]

4. Retailers are using free alcohol to get men to shop like women. Finally! Because being blackout drunk is your only excuse for spending $200 on jeans. [via WSJ‘s Ray A. Smith]

5. There are so many green certification labels–more than 300–and the standards behind them are so nebulous that they’re rapidly becoming meaningless. “I joke and say, ‘I could buy some of these companies a case of beer, and they’d give us a certification,'” says the owner of a carpet-cleaning franchisor. Well, only if the person in charge of certifications is a guy, then, yes, sure. Too bad he’s not also selling men’s sportswear. [via WSJ‘s Gwendolyn Bounds]