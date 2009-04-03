The Making of a Masterpiece Chair

Just recently, the storied German furniture company Vitra unveiled a deceptively simple chair by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, two masters of comtemporary design. A simple, plastic molded bucket seat it nonetheless had a fit and finish you don’t really see on plastic chairs—leaving you to wonder, How’d they do that? The Bouroullec brothers, thankfully, have just released a video showing exactly how they conceived the piece. The video illustrates how an abstract idea of vegetation became a resting place for your behind. Check it out: