The Six Most Fascinating Things on the Web This Week

Scientists at the U.K.’s Aberystwyth University gave a laboratory robot named Adam a database about yeast biology, articulated arms, and artificial intelligence, and it came back to them with an independently-made scientific discovery. Sure, it’s just a small revelation about yeast gene coding, but it’s been confirmed by human scientists and announced as the first time in human history that a machine discovered new scientific knowledge of its own accord. If the University’s next robot, Eve, can improve upon Adam’s work, scientists may soon be able to leave humdrum research to the drones, concentrating instead on cutting edge experiments themselves.

The Industrial Hemp Farming Act

Hemp, a tremendously versatile plant for making paper and textiles, was made illegal fifty years ago because of its passing resemblence to marijuana. Now Representatives Barney Frank (D-MA) and Ron Paul (R-TX) have introduced a bill that would legalize the farming of the fast-growing, evironmentally-friendly plant. Rep. Paul has framed hemp farming as a way to help ailing American farmers with a new low-cost cash crop, while other supporters of the bill are quick to point out that several of the nation’s founding fathers were hemp farmers. Sixteen states have already passed pro-hemp legislation, and the bill has the support of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

One in 10 Americans is on Food Stamps

On Thursday, the government released data that revealed that as of this month, 32.2 million Americans–10% of the populous–had received food stamps in January. That’s not surprising considering that unemployment has recently hit a 25-year high, reaching 8.1% in February, with new claims for jobless benefits hitting almost 700,000 last week. A full half-million people enrolled in food stamp programs between December 2008 and January 2009, with Vermont, Alaska, and South Dakota posting the biggest jumps.

How One Random Mutation Enlarged Our Brains